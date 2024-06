NOVI, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.3 million sale of Infinity Medical, a 36,338-square-foot medical office building in Novi. The two-story property is fully leased to Rehabilitation Physicians PC and Ascension Medical Group of Michigan. Seth Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller in partnership with Scott Marcus of RSM Development. The asset sold to Nova Sky Investments LLC, a Michigan-based investment firm.