Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Walterboro, South Carolina

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.3 million sale of Shoppes at Walterboro, a 53,330-square-foot shopping center located approximately 48 miles west of Charleston. Originally built in 2007 on 7.4 acres, the center was renovated in 2024 with a new roof and awnings, as well as a resurfaced parking lot.

Walmart shadow-anchors the property, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Five Below, Dollar Tree, Cato Fashions, Shoe Show, It’s Fashion, AT&T and China Buffet.

Al Taf of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Benjamin Yelm was Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in South Carolina.