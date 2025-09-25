Thursday, September 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shoppes at Walterboro was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of tenants including Five Below, Dollar Tree, Cato Fashions and Shoe Show.
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Walterboro, South Carolina

by John Nelson

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.3 million sale of Shoppes at Walterboro, a 53,330-square-foot shopping center located approximately 48 miles west of Charleston. Originally built in 2007 on 7.4 acres, the center was renovated in 2024 with a new roof and awnings, as well as a resurfaced parking lot.

Walmart shadow-anchors the property, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Five Below, Dollar Tree, Cato Fashions, Shoe Show, It’s Fashion, AT&T and China Buffet.

Al Taf of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Benjamin Yelm was Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in South Carolina.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $57M Refinancing for Astor Sound at...

Walker & Dunlop Secures Refinancing for 240-Unit Apartment...

CenterPoint Properties Purchases 395,750 SF Industrial Facility in...

Centurion Property Group Acquires 534-Bed Student Housing Community...

Apricus Acquires 9.2-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Triten Real Estate Buys 140,181 SF Industrial Building...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Residences at Brentwood...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Northern...

Westcore Sells Two Industrial Facilities in Colorado, Utah