Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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AcquisitionsDevelopmentNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.4M Sale of Commercial Development Site in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.4 million sale of a commercial development site in Queens. The site at 28-04 41st Ave. is located in the borough’s Long Island City neighborhood and can support 25,000 to 30,000 buildable square feet of residential, commercial or mixed-use development. Sean Fopeano, Shaun Riney, Joe Koicim and David Cornejo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private family, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Jade Century Properties.

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