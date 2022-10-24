Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.4M Sale of Keystone Shoppes Retail Center in Miami
MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Keystone Shoppes, a 9,566-square-foot retail center located at 190 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami. Ruben Gonzalez and John Obando, private investors, acquired the property for $9.4 million. Jonathan De La Rosa of Marcus & Millichap marketed the center on behalf of the seller, Keystone Holdings. Chipotle Mexican Grill anchors the center.
