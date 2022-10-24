REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.4M Sale of Keystone Shoppes Retail Center in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Keystone Holdings has sold Keystone Shoppes, a 9,566-square-foot retail center located in Miami.

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Keystone Shoppes, a 9,566-square-foot retail center located at 190 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami. Ruben Gonzalez and John Obando, private investors, acquired the property for $9.4 million. Jonathan De La Rosa of Marcus & Millichap marketed the center on behalf of the seller, Keystone Holdings. Chipotle Mexican Grill anchors the center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  