Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.4M Sale of Keystone Shoppes Retail Center in Miami

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Keystone Shoppes, a 9,566-square-foot retail center located at 190 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami. Ruben Gonzalez and John Obando, private investors, acquired the property for $9.4 million. Jonathan De La Rosa of Marcus & Millichap marketed the center on behalf of the seller, Keystone Holdings. Chipotle Mexican Grill anchors the center.