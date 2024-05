NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.4 million sale of a 6,250-square-foot retail building in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that is leased to Bank of America. The financial institution has occupied the building since 2006, and the lease is corporately guaranteed through 2034 and includes multiple renewal options. Scott Plasky and Alexander Arustamian of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.