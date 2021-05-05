REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.4M Sale of Towne Square Retail Center in Port Orchard, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

Grocery Outlet, Goodwill and Ace Hardware are anchor tenants at Towne Square Retail Center in Port Orchard, Wash.

PORT ORCHARD, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale Towne Square Retail Center, a retail property located at 1700 S.E. Mile Hill Drive in Port Orchard, approximately 24 miles west of Seattle. A private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $9.4 million.

Grocery Outlet, Goodwill and Ace Hardware are anchor tenants at the 154,604-square-foot retail property, which also includes a two-story interior mall space with more than 100 tenants. The buyer plans to renovate the asset, increase occupancy levels and improve management systems.

Clayton Brown and Ruthanne Romero of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

