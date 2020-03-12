REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Minnesota

MANKATO, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Holiday Inn Express Mankato for $9.5 million. Built in 2008, the five-story, 88-room hotel is located at 2051 Adams St. in southern Minnesota’s Mankato. Jake Erickson and Jared Plamann of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction. A Minnesota-based hotelier purchased the property from an undisclosed seller. The sales price represents a cap rate of 9.6 percent.

