Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Promenade Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Promenade Shopping Center in Smyrna, Ga., is shadow anchored by Best Buy.

SMYRNA, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.5 million sale of the 71,273-square-foot Promenade Shopping Center in Atlanta. Tim Giambrone of Marcus & Millichap’s The Giambrone Group represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer was a private investor located in Central Florida, and the seller was Charles Lotz, a Tennessee-based developer who originally built the center in 1983.

Promenade Shopping Center is located at 930 Cobb Parkway S., just north of the Interstate-285 and Interstate-75 exchange. Best Buy is a shadow anchor for the center. Promenade’s tenants include Scalini’s Italian Restaurant, West Marine, Juicy Crab, Chow King and T-Mobile, as well as a Bruster’s outparcel.

The Giambrone Group of Marcus & Millichap is a real estate investment brokerage based in Atlanta.

