Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Merrill, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MERRILL, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.5 million sale of Pine Crest Nursing Home facility in Merrill, a city in central Wisconsin. The 120-bed property is located at 2100 E. 6th St. Operated by North Central Health Care, the facility features 117 units, including 105 private rooms and 15 semi-private rooms. The asset has served the area for nearly 70 years with several phases of construction, including the recent addition of a memory care unit, rehabilitation center and special care units. Ray Giannini of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. The property is the only skilled nursing facility in Merrill and was 70 percent occupied at the time of sale, according to Giannini.

