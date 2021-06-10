Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.6M Sale of EoS Fitness-Occupied Property in Tempe

EoS Fitness occupies the 38,000-square-foot retail property located at 1727 W. Ranch Road in Tempe, Ariz.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of retail property located at 1727 W. Ranch Road in Tempe. MAR Group acquired the asset from a private preferred developer of EoS Fitness for $9.6 million.

EoS Fitness occupies the 38,000-square-foot property under a net-lease agreement. Mark Thiel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer.

Ryan Sarbinoff of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office served as broker of record.