Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.7M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community in Port Huron, Michigan

PORT HURON, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.7 million sale of Port of Call Manufactured Housing Community in eastern Michigan’s Port Huron. Developed in 1995, the community is licensed for 146 homesites, 143 of which are occupied. Of the homes, 112 are community owned and 31 are tenant owned. All utilities are public and individually metered, and the property features off-street parking, community lighting and a basketball court. Chase Gilewski and Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. Luke Lamoreaux of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $7.2 million in acquisition financing through a national housing lender that specializes in manufactured, modular and mobile homes.