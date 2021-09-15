Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.7M Sale of Retail Asset Leased to Lowe’s in Abington, Massachusetts

ABINGTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.7 million sale of a 102,000-square-foot retail asset located at 400 Bedford St. in Abington, located south of Boston. The property is leased to Lowe’s Home Improvement. Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.