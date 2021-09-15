REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.7M Sale of Retail Asset Leased to Lowe’s in Abington, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

ABINGTON, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.7 million sale of a 102,000-square-foot retail asset located at 400 Bedford St. in Abington, located south of Boston. The property is leased to Lowe’s Home Improvement. Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews