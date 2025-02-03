Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.7M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Delavan, Wisconsin

DELAVAN, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.7 million sale of Delavan Crossings, a 41,898-square-foot retail strip center in Delavan, about 45 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The 25-suite property, built in 2003, is comprised of three buildings. Some of the tenants include Starbucks, Domino’s, Jersey Mike’s, AT&T, Verizon and Great Clips. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, New York-based Ten Patels Realty. Adrian Mendoza, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a private investor. The trio also secured financing from a credit union lender.