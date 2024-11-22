Friday, November 22, 2024
Holiday Inn Alexandria Downtown fronts the Red River and offers direct access to Randolph Riverfront Convention Center.
AcquisitionsHospitalityLouisianaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.8M Sale of Holiday Inn Hotel in Alexandria, Louisiana

by John Nelson

ALEXANDRIA, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.8 million sale of Holiday Inn Alexandria Downtown, a 169-room hotel located at 701 4th St. in downtown Alexandria that fronts the Red River. The seller was Sharpco Hotels, an investment firm based in Natchitoches, La., that purchased the formerly vacant hotel from the City of Alexandria and revitalized and rebranded the property.

A partnership between Tennessee-based VJ Hotels and Texas-based ARK Hospitality purchased the hotel. David Altman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Steve Greer served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Louisiana for the transaction.

Holiday Inn Alexandria Downtown features 11,000 square feet of meeting space, a restaurant and Tesla car chargers, as well as direct access to the Randolph Riverfront Convention Center.

