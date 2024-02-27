Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Located 28 miles south of Atlanta, Centre at Lovejoy is shadow-anchored by Walmart and was leased to 17 tenants at the time of sale.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Hampton, Georgia

by John Nelson

HAMPTON, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.8 million sale of Centre at Lovejoy, a 46,700-square-foot shopping center located at 11337 Tara Blvd. in Hampton, about 28 miles south of Atlanta. Eric Abbott and Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based WRS Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was AGW Partners, a private investment firm based in New York.

Centre at Lovejoy is shadow-anchored by Walmart and was leased to 17 tenants at the time of sale, including Bank of America, GameStop and Dollar Tree. The property sold as part of a two-property portfolio sale that included a neighboring retail center.

