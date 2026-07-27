Monday, July 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Constructed in 2008, the 26,107-square-foot property at 8099 Cornell Road is fully leased.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestOhio

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.9M Sale of Cincinnati Medical Office Building

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.9 million sale of a 26,107-square-foot medical office building in Cincinnati. Constructed in 2008, the property at 8099 Cornell Road is fully leased to Ortho Alliance MSO LLC/Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Ltd. under a double-net lease with approximately five years remaining. Recent capital improvements include a new roof, HVAC and elevator upgrades, an MRI suite and a physical therapy facility. Frank Roti, Thomas Heitzman and Brett Rodgers of Marcus & Millichap, in association with Michael Glass, the firm’s Ohio broker of record, represented the seller, a private group of investors. The team also procured the buyer, a national REIT.

You may also like

Foss Secures Tax Credits for 25-Story Office Tower...

Principle Construction Completes 55,468 SF Facility for Orozco...

Eight Retail Tenants to Open at Phase II...

Berkadia Arranges $85M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

FRP Acquires 24 Acres in Broward County, Plans...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 180-Unit Apartment Complex in...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $7.9M Sale of Retail...

MMG Real Estate Arranges Sale of 142-Unit Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 364-Unit StorQuest...