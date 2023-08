MATTAPOISETT, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9.9 million sale of a 147,444-square-foot vacant industrial building in Mattapoisett, located in Plymouth County in the southern part of The Bay State. The building was constructed on 10.6 acres, a portion of which was sold separately at the time of closing, in 1985. Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.