BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9 million sale of Spring Street Apartments, a 32-unit multifamily building located in the West Roxbury area of Boston. The elevator-served building was originally constructed in 1965 and offers two studios and 30 one-bedroom apartments. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.