Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9M Sale of Distribution Center in Spring Valley, Illinois

SPRING VALLEY, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9 million sale of the Marmon Keystone Distribution Center in Spring Valley, about 55 miles north of Peoria. The 184,320-square-foot property was constructed as a build-to-suit for Marmon Keystone in 2010. The single-tenant, net-leased facility sits on 22 acres. Sean O’Brien of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a developer. The buyer was undisclosed.

