Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9M Sale of Manhattan Commercial Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $9 million sale of a five-story, 17,645-square-foot commercial building located at 216 E. 49th St. in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay area. The building currently houses office space on the upper floors but is zoned to accommodate residential conversion. The building also features a 3,800-square-foot ground-floor space that is vented for a restaurant with a fully built-out basement. Peter Dodge, Joe Koicim, Logan Markley and Zan Colin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family office that owned and operated the property for 25 years, in the transaction. The buyer was a local restaurateur that plans to occupy the space.