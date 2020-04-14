REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9M Sale of Motel 6 in North Hills, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Hospitality, Western

NORTH HILLS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Motel 6 Los Angeles – Van Nuys – North Hills, located at 15711 Roscoe Blvd. in North Hills. A limited liability company sold the asset to a private investor for $9 million.

The hotel features 131,412 square feet of space. Brandon Michaels, Steven Schechter and Sean Brandt of Marcus & Millichap’s Encino, Calif., office represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

