Taco Bell occupies the 2,527-square-foot restaurant property at 10901 Garden Grove Blvd. in Garden Grove, Calif.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Purchase of Taco Bell-Occupied Restaurant Property in Garden Grove, California

by Amy Works

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the acquisition of a restaurant property located at 10901 Garden Grove Blvd. in Garden Grove. The Fouladinejad Family Trust purchased the asset from CY Investment LLC for $2.3 million. Sheila Alimadadian of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, while Mie Kim of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller in the deal.

Taco Bell occupies the 2,527-square-foot building, which was built in 2019, with more than 19 years remaining on the original lease.

