HARLINGEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 105,000-square-foot industrial building in the Rio Grande Valley city of Harlingen. The building sits on 9.1 acres and features 10 dock-high doors and one grade-level door. Adam Abushagur, Ernesto Melgar Campos, Tyler Ranft and Davis Cagle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and occupant, packaging provider Bulk-Pack Inc., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an undisclosed private investor.