Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 9,231 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Detroit

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 9,231-square-foot medical office building in Rochester Hills, a northern suburb of Detroit. Located at 2940 Crooks Road and built in 2005, the asset is leased to Stonebrooke Family Physicians. Seth Haron, Darin Gross and Ashish Vakhariya of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. The building features 7,431 square feet of clinical space on the first floor and 1,800 square feet of administrative space on the lower level. Stonebrooke Family Physicians provides care for all age groups, with eight providers currently at the facility.