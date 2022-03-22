REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 100-Room Hotel in West Melbourne, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Holiday Inn Express

Built in 2018, Holiday Inn Express & Suites offers property amenities including an onsite business center, 24-hour fitness center, heated outdoor pool and whirlpool, shuttle service, a meeting space and laundry facilities.

WEST MELBOURNE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites, a four-story, 100-room hotel in West Melbourne. Leo Reilly, Robert Hunter and Scott Havericak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. Reilly and Hunter also procured the buyer, a Massachusetts-based undisclosed limited liability company. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2018, Holiday Inn Express & Suites offers property amenities including an onsite business center, 24-hour fitness center, heated outdoor pool and whirlpool, shuttle service, a meeting space and laundry facilities. The property has standard room rates starting around $199 per night.

Located at 2255 W Coastal Lane, the hotel property is located off US-192, Interstate 95 and Highway 500. The property is also located on Florida’s Space Coast and is 45.1 miles from the Kennedy Space Center.

