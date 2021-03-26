Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 100-Unit Richelieu at Bluffview Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Richelieu at Bluffview, a 100-unit multifamily complex in Dallas. The property was built in 1963 and consists of 11 buildings situated on 3.3 acres. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, family of the original developer, in the transaction. The duo also procured a California-based 1031 investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.