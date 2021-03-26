REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 100-Unit Richelieu at Bluffview Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Richelieu at Bluffview, a 100-unit multifamily complex in Dallas. The property was built in 1963 and consists of 11 buildings situated on 3.3 acres. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, family of the original developer, in the transaction. The duo also procured a California-based 1031 investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  