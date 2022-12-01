Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,000 SF Retail Property in Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 10,000-square-foot retail property located at 6300 North Main St. in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2015. Justin Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based developer, in the transaction and procured a 1031 exchange investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.