REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,000 SF Retail Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 10,000-square-foot retail property located at 6300 North Main St. in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2015. Justin Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based developer, in the transaction and procured a 1031 exchange investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  