Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 100,984 SF Industrial Building in Binghamton, New York

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 100,984-square-foot industrial building in the Upstate New York city of Binghamton. The property sits on 7.3 acres and was leased to aerospace and defense firm L3 Harris on a triple-net basis at the time of sale. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Marcus & Millichap also procured the buyer, Spirit Realty Capital. The sales price was not disclosed.