ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sleep Inn Albuquerque Airport, a hotel at 2300 International Ave. in Albuquerque. The 101-room hotel was built in 1996. The fully stabilized turn-key hotel has no Property Improvement Plan (PIP) required and double-digit year-round market RevPAR growth. John Casler and Josh Tammen of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Tammen also represented the buyer in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not released.