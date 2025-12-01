Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 102-Room Hampton Inn Milwaukee-Airport Hotel

MILWAUKEE — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 102-room Hampton Inn Milwaukee-Airport hotel. The three-story property is situated on 3.9 acres at 1200 W. College Ave., less than three miles from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, breakfast area and shuttle service. Ebrahim Valliani of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investment groups. The transaction received additional support from Michael Klar, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of the Miller-Gomes Hotel Team.