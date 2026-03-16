Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 103-Room Hotel in West Dallas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 103-room hotel in West Dallas. The Residence Inn Dallas at The Canyon is an extended-stay hotel that was built in 2018 and offers studio and one-bedroom suites with full kitchens. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and a convenience store. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Dallas-based Atlantic Hotel Group, in the transaction. Clayton Hill and Gordon Allred, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, a private investment group doing business as Jean Valjean LLC.