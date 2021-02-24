REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 103,084 SF Industrial Property in Killingly, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

KILLINGLY, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 103,084-square-foot industrial building in Killingly, located in the north part of the state along the Rhode Island border. The property was net-leased to steel fabricator Siri Wire, which has occupied the building since 1994, at the time of sale. Harrison Klein, Laurie Ann Drinkwater and Seth Richard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a private investor.

