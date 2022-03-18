Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,041-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of The IN Self Storage portfolio, a collection of four facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The properties total 1,041 units across 136,150 net rentable square feet and are located in Aubrey, Flower Mound, Fort Worth and Wylie. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Cohen Investment Group, in the transaction.