Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 105-Unit Apartment Complex in West Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Vanderbilt Lodge Apartments, a 105-unit multifamily complex located at 12660 Medfield Drive in West Houston. Jeffrey Fript and Christian Mazzini of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity. The new ownership will implement a value-add program to unit interiors and building exteriors.

