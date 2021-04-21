Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 106,693 SF Industrial Building in Lawrence, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

LAWRENCE, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 106,693-square-foot industrial building located at 65 Manchester St. in Lawrence, a northern suburb of Boston. The sales price was $3 million. The property is situated within a qualified opportunity zone about 1.7 miles from Interstate 93. Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. The property, which was built around the turn of the 20th century and renovated in 2002, was sold via online auction in conjunction with Evan Koransky at Ten-X.