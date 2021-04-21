REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 106,693 SF Industrial Building in Lawrence, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

LAWRENCE, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 106,693-square-foot industrial building located at 65 Manchester St. in Lawrence, a northern suburb of Boston. The sales price was $3 million. The property is situated within a qualified opportunity zone about 1.7 miles from Interstate 93. Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity. The property, which was built around the turn of the 20th century and renovated in 2002, was sold via online auction in conjunction with Evan Koransky at Ten-X.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews