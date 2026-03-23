Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 107-Room Hotel in Pecos, Texas

PECOS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 107-room hotel in Pecos, located roughly midway between Midland and El Paso. The hotel is operated under the Best Western brand, and the sale included the Alpine Lodge restaurant, Ol’ Barrys Tavern and The Villas, a 33-unit manufactured housing community situated behind the hotel. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Catering of Central Texas LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a private investor group.