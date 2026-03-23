Monday, March 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHospitalityTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 107-Room Hotel in Pecos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PECOS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 107-room hotel in Pecos, located roughly midway between Midland and El Paso. The hotel is operated under the Best Western brand, and the sale included the Alpine Lodge restaurant, Ol’ Barrys Tavern and The Villas, a 33-unit manufactured housing community situated behind the hotel. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Catering of Central Texas LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a private investor group.

You may also like

Logistics Property Co. to Develop 1.4 MSF Industrial...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 51,150 SF Industrial Flex...

Walters, Balido & Crain Signs 5,590 SF Office...

Audubon Capital Buys 151-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Providence

Kislak Negotiates $20M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 34,795 SF Mixed-Use Building...

Neighborhood Ventures Acquires 86-Unit Multifamily Community in Uptown...

Pacific Coast Commercial Brokers $10M Sale of Pioneer...

Terrace Group, Midloch Investment Partners Buy 270,022 SF...