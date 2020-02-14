Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,070-Unit Right Move Storage Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Right Move Storage, a 1,070-unit, climate-controlled self-storage facility in Fort Worth. The site previously housed a two-story retail property occupied by Macy’s within Ridgmar Mall and was converted in 2019 into a self-storage facility spanning 126,985 square feet. Dave Knobler, Charles LeClaire, Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Colorado-based Spartan Investment Group.