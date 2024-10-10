Thursday, October 10, 2024
245-E-Main-St-El-Cajon-CA
Located at 245 E. Main St. in El Cajon, Calif., the property offers 10,734 square feet of retail, office and apartment space.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 10,734 SF Mixed-Use Property in El Cajon, California

by Amy Works

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a mixed-use property located at 245 E. Main St. in downtown El Cajon. Syrian Investments acquired the asset from Ronald L. Bain for $2.6 million.

The buyer plans to occupy the building and open its second restaurant on the street occupying the ground floor. Built in 2007, the fully vacant building offers 10,734 square feet of retail, office and apartment space, a rear parking lot, roll-up door, alley access and Main Street frontage.

Nick Totah and Joseph Gutierrez of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Na’il Salem of Premiere Homes procured the buyer in the deal.

