Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 108-Unit Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 108-unit Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The property was built on 2.8 acres in 2015 and features a pool, fitness center, meeting space and a convenience mart. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.