Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 108-Unit Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 108-unit Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The property was built on 2.8 acres in 2015 and features a pool, fitness center, meeting space and a convenience mart. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.