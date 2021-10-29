Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 108,154 SF Walnut Hill Business Center in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Walnut Hill Business Center, a 108,154-square-foot industrial property in Dallas. The multi-tenant facility was built on 7.1 acres in 1979. Adam Abushagur and Tyler Ranft of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured an out-of-state institutional investor as the buyer. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.