SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 10,825-square-foot industrial building located at 12296 U.S. Highway 181 in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building was constructed on 2.8 acres in 1965. Adam Abushagur, Tyler Ranft and Ernesto Melgar Campos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.