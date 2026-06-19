Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,087-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Elgin, Texas

ELGIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the portfolio sale of two self-storage properties totaling 126,038 net rentable square feet of space across 1,087 units in Elgin, an eastern suburb of Austin. Known as the Solid Ground Storage Portfolio, the facilities are located at 505 and 1210 W. U.S. Highway 290 and feature 81,878 net rentable square feet across 721 units and 44,160 net rentable square feet across 366 units, respectively. Dave Knobler, Mixson Staffel, Charles LeClaire and Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.