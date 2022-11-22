REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 108,951 SF Industrial Building in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 108,951-square-foot industrial building located at 1000 NE 28th St. in Fort Worth. The property was originally built on 9.4 acres in 1963. Adam Abushagur, Davis Cagle and Tyler Ranft of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, the former owner and occupant of the property, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

