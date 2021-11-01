REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 109,737 SF Industrial Building in Pharr, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

PHARR, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Pharr Logistics Center, a 109,737-square-foot industrial building located in the Rio Grande Valley. The property was built on 7.7 acres in 1994 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a private equity firm. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.

