Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 110,400 SF Industrial Complex in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a three-building, 110,400-square-foot industrial complex located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Andes Coil Processors occupies the property, which sits on 7.6 acres. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.