Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 111-Room Holiday Inn Hotel in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 111-room Holiday Inn San Antonio North Stone Oak, located at 19280 Redland Road on the city’s north side. The four-story building was constructed in 2010. Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

 

