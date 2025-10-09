Thursday, October 9, 2025
AcquisitionsConnecticutHospitalityNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 112-Room Hotel in Danbury, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

DANBURY, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 112-room Comfort Inn & Suites hotel in Danbury, located in southern Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The hotel, which was previously operated as a Holiday Inn, was built in 1973 and offers amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Jerry Swon of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private hotel operators that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

