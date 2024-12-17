Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 112-Room Hotel in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 112-room Courtyard by Marriott Houston NW/290 hotel. The hotel was completed in 2014 and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, 1,920 square feet of meeting and event space and an onsite restaurant. Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Unity Lodging LLC, in the transaction. Cooper, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Allan Miller and Chris Gomes, also procured the undisclosed buyer. Pete Fehlman and Jake Marshall of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged an undisclosed amount of cquisition financing through a local bank.