Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 113,300 SF Madison Building in Reading, Pennsylvania
READING, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Madison Building, a 113,300-square-foot office property in Reading. Originally built in 1927, the property is situated on 1.1 acres and rises 12 stories. Craig Dunkle, Jackson Day and Mher Vartanian of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, an out-of-state developer that will convert the building into a Class A apartment complex. The Madison Building was 97 percent vacant at the time of sale.
