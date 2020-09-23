Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 113,300 SF Madison Building in Reading, Pennsylvania

The Madison Building in Reading was 97 percent vacant at the time of sale. The new ownership will convert the former office property into a Class A apartment complex.

READING, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Madison Building, a 113,300-square-foot office property in Reading. Originally built in 1927, the property is situated on 1.1 acres and rises 12 stories. Craig Dunkle, Jackson Day and Mher Vartanian of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, an out-of-state developer that will convert the building into a Class A apartment complex. The Madison Building was 97 percent vacant at the time of sale.