IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Corporate Park Place, a 113,429-square-foot office building in Irving. The building was constructed on 6.1 acres in 1980 and houses 52 suites. Ron Hebert and Joseph Jaques of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the all-cash transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a local investor who acquired the property via a 1031 exchange. The sales price was also not disclosed.